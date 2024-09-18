Amazon announces dates for October Prime Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Amazon’s October Prime Day deals and Instagram rolling out new restricted accounts for teenagers.

Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this week

The Federal Reserve meeting is Wednesday afternoon – and this is what all of Wall Street has been waiting for!

The Fed is expected to begin lowering interest rates, as inflation gaines are showing signs of easing.

The federal funds rate affects money market accounts, CD’s, car loans, and home mortgage loans – but not your student loans, since those have fixed interest rates.

It even affects the interest rates on our credit cards.

Study: Women lag behind men in promotions at work

Women may hold more top jobs than ever, but they’re still falling behind men on early promotions into management.

A new, 10-year study of major North American companies by LeanIn and McKinsey and Company found the share of women in lower managerial roles is up by just two percentage points in a decade, at 39%.

If you missed out on prime day sales in July, it’s back for October!

Save the dates: Oct. 8 -9 will kick off the holiday shopping season on Amazon with another round of exclusive Prime-member-only deals.

This year’s event takes place about 2 months prior to Black Friday.

Study: Some would consider using weight loss drugs without prescription

A new study finds 1-in-4 adults would consider using weight loss drugs without a prescription.

The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center found those considering using the drugs without a physician’s approval cite lower prices without prescription, lack of insurance coverage, inability to obtain a prescription.

Medical experts, however, adamantly warn people about the dangers of not consulting a physician prior to seeking alternatives.

Instagram rolls out new protections for teen users

Instagram is rolling out Instagram teen accounts with built-in protections.

In a press release, instagram says teens will be placed on the strictest messaging settings, so they can only be messaged by people they follow, or are already connected to.

Teens will also get notifications telling them to leave the app after 60 minutes each day!

In order to change any of the built-in protections, teens under 16 will need a parent’s permission.