Fort Wayne named 10th best place in US to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses where to get the best Black Friday deals and Fort Wayne, Indiana, being ranked 10th best place to retire.

Walmart rolls back diversity policies

Walmart is pulling back on some initiatives for diversity, equity and inclusion, known as DEI.

The company will stop sharing data with the Human Rights Campaign, a nonprofit that tracks corporate LGBTQ+ policies. Third-party merchants will no longer be able to sell some LGBTQ+-themed items, such as chest binders, on Walmart’s website that could be marketed to children. It will no longer use the terms DEI and Latinx in official communications.

Many companies are concerned about the threat of litigation targeting DEI programs after a 2023 Supreme Court decision striking down race-conscious college admissions.

White House proposes further obesity drug access

The Biden Administration, in one of its last major policy directives, will propose that Medicare and Medicaid cover obesity medications.

The new obesity drugs, including Wegovy from Novo Nordisk and Zepbound from Eli Lilly and Company, have been shown to improve health in numerous ways, but legislation passed 20 years ago prevents Medicare from covering drugs for “weight loss.”

Let somebody else do the work on Thanksgiving

For those of us that don’t want to cook the big bird at home on Thursday, there are many restaurants keeping their doors open on Thanksgiving.

Among them are Cracker Barrel, Applebee’s, IHOP, Denny’s, Golden Corral, and even Hooters.

And, according to Popmenu, 42% of people it surveyed plan to order takeout or delivery this year, or eat at a restaurant on Thanksgiving.

The main reason is just ease and convenience, but one-third of respondents say its cheaper, or basically costs around the same as buying all the ingredients to cook at home.

WalletHub points to JCPenney for best deals

WalletHub dug into all of the Black Friday deals to find the best discounts on the busiest shopping day.

It found the best Black Friday deals can save you up to 88% this year.

Bottom line, they found JCPenney had the best deals.

In fact, WalletHub says JCPenney had the biggest discounts on toys, clothing and big ticket appliances.

Fort Wayne named 10th best place to retire

A new survey finds boomers are prioritizing happiness over affordability in retirement.

The US News and World Report found most are seeking a destination that’s a place of enjoyment.

Fort Wayne ranked 10th best place to retire.

It names Naples, Florida, as the best place in the country to retire given its nice weather, quality health care, and social scene.