Boeing machinists and company reach agreement, ending strike and raising pay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has details on the latest jobs report, a possible end to the Boeing machinists’ strike, and $1 soup at Panera Bread.

Boeing and striking workers close in on agreement

Boeing and its machinists’ union have agreed on a new negotiated offer to raise worker pay and potentially end a crippling strike that began almost seven weeks ago.

The union urged workers to approve the contract.

Extreme weather impacts latest jobs report

Hurricanes and union strikes will have an impact on Friday’s job report.

The expectation is that 113,000 jobs were added in October, but hurricanes and strikes are expected to have subtracted about 100,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate is estimated at 4.1%.

Survey: Better credit scores mean better mental health

A new survey says there is a correlation between credit scores and mental well-being, with 49% of respondents saying they’ve experienced stress or anxiety over their low credit score.

There is hope for improvement, though, as 62% of respondents believe that improving their credit score would boost their financial confidence and help alleviate mental health concerns.

Panera offering $1 soups for a fall pick-me-up

Panera Bread is offering cups of soup for only $1-dollar until Nov. 10.

The offer is good on all of the chain’s classic soups, including the autumn squash, which is making a comeback.

The catch is, you have to purchase an entrée with the soup and use the promotional code “soup” when you check out.

Panera is looking to get back to its roots focusing its menu on the items it was originally known for– the sandwiches and soups.

Americans reveal food wait frustrations

It takes less than 30 minutes for the average American to get frustrated when waiting for their food to arrive after placing an order for delivery, according to a new survey.

Almost have of those surveyed also said they’re willing to pay extra for faster delivery when shopping online.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research for Meals on Wheels of America, also revealed that from the moment they walk into a restaurant, 21% of Americans are only willing to wait 10 minutes or less to be seated.