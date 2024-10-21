Butterball launches new ‘cook-from-frozen’ turkey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Girl Scouts fees tripling over the next two years, and Butterball’s new ready-to-cook turkey.

Boeing hit tentative deal with striking staff

Boeing has reached a tentative deal to end the five-week-long strike at the troubled aircraft maker.

The deal, announced over the weekend, still needs to be ratified by a majority of the rank-and-file membership of the International Association of Machinists.

The union will vote on Wednesday.

Girl Scout fees to triple over two years

Girl Scout fees will soon triple in price.

The prices will go from $25 to $65 a year, a two-step increase that will be spread across two years.

The steeper fees will help Girl Scouts of the USA to avoid having to scale back or eliminate some of the organization’s services.

Despite the popularity of its famous Girl Scout cookies, which generate about $800 million annually, the national organization projected an net operating loss of roughly $5 million this year.

Netflix still banking on true crime shows

Netflix continues to seek out true-crime shows despite the legal risks.

It is facing a growing number of defamation lawsuits, which can increase the costs of creating the shows.

But true crime shows are wildly popular.

Ampere Analysis found that among the six biggest streamers’ commission activity, crime titles have seen the biggest percentage increase so far this year compared to a year earlier, representing one-fourth of all global, scripted, first-run content.

Meanwhile, traditionally expensive genres like sci-fi and fantasy are down the most.

New easy-to-make turkey for Thanksgiving

Thawing out the turkey for Thanksgiving is one of the most challenging parts of the process. But Butterball is coming to the rescue.

The country’s largest turkey producer unveiled a new “cook-from-frozen” turkey that only has two steps to make it, which are unwrapping it and popping it in the oven.

The “innovative offering” also cuts out other annoying parts of the turkey-making process because it doesn’t need basting, brining or even seasoning. Butterball made a “specially formulated” brine that keeps the meat moist during the roughly five-hour long roasting process.

They hope to lessen the intimidation for first Thanksgiving hosts, especially.

Drivers express confidence in current abilities

Just 40% of drivers are absolutely certain that they remember and follow all of the safety precautions they learned about when first starting to drive.

The survey conducted by Talker Research for Liqui Moly found the average driver claims to be able to understand about 78% of the dashboard indicators and warning lights, with males feeling more confident in their ability to do so.