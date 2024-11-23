40°
Indiana fines, shuts down catalytic converter recycler in Edinburgh

G-Unit Core is shown in August 2024 in Edinburgh, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Edinburgh-based recycler of scrap metal and automobile catalytic converters has been assessed a $2.5 million fine and had its operating license revoked, the Indiana secretary of state said Friday.

G-Unit Core was accused of buying and processing stolen catalytic converters, violating of state laws governing auto parts recycling, record keeping, and environmental regulations.

“Investigators discovered the business purchased over 2,500 catalytic converters, without obtaining required law enforcement affidavits affirming the items were not solen,” a news release from the secretary of state said. “According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau the cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter in Indiana runs between $1,500 and $3,000.”

The company is no longer permitted to operate in Indiana, and the fine, if collected, would go toward consumer protection and regulatory enforcement efforts.

