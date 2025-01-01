Drone delivery takes flight: Billions invested, billions of deliveries projected

Billions have been invested in drone delivery and the business is just now taking shape.

According to PWC, drones are completing 14,000 deliveries a day globally and moving $250 million worth of goods.

PWC projects that in 10 years, that will rise to 800 million deliveries with $65 billion in goods each year.

In the U.S., drones are touching down in Dallas-Fort Worth, College Station, and Denton, Texas, as well as Phoenix, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City, and others.

Drone delivery will start soon in Detroit and Seattle, and both Amazon and Walmart are ramping up drone work.

Experts believe drones will help relieve traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions. In the African country of Ghana, drone delivery of medicine helped reduce infant deaths.

But drone delivery is complicated. There are plenty of hazards to consider, like weather, power lines, hills, buildings, and even other drones.

There are also safety concerns. In 2022, Bloomberg reported that an Amazon drone testing facility in Oregon had recorded five drone crashes in a four-month period, including one where a drone burst into flames and ignited a 25-acre brush fire.

But how drone delivery plays out raises all sorts of questions. Will it be as common as the iPhone, or more of a niche thing?

Mainstream drone delivery may or may not be close, but more testing is needed for a smooth landing.