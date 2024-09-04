Fill up at Speedway with a Coca-Cola and Oreo Slurpee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she takes a look at a new Toyota recall and talks about a unique new drink available at Speedway gas stations across Indiana.

Chase Bank issues warning over viral TikTok trend

Chase Bank is warning people against taking part in a viral TikTok trend, saying it could result in jail time.

The bank’s plea comes after a viral trend blew up on TikTok and X over the weekend. Users were told that there was a systemwide glitch and that, if they deposited false checks in a Chase ATM and withdrew the money soon afterward, they would be able take out a large amount of cash before the check bounced.

Chase says the trend isn’t a one-way ticket to free money — it’s check fraud.

Goldman Sachs pushes for debate business agenda

Goldman Sachs wants to put small business on the agenda at the Sept. 10 debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The banking giant unveiled a billboard campaign in Times Square on Monday that promotes the idea.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports Vice President Harris is planning to unveil a new proposal to provide small businesses a $50,000 tax deduction for startup expenses.

Workers without high school diplomas hits record high

The number of American workers without a high school diploma is at a record high, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics says this is helping alleviate a worker shortage in industries like restaurants, retail and construction.

It’s also made it tougher for workers with less schooling to find positions as they compete with out comparably skilled job seekers.

Toyota recalls over 40,000 trucks over tow hitch issues

Toyota has recalled more than 43,000 trucks in the us over defects that could increase the risk of a car crash.

The automaker recalled Sequoia hybrids sold in the U.S. after identifying a risk with the vehicles’ tow hitches.

Toyota and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encouraged vehicle owners to take their cars to the dealership, which will replace the tow hitch and modify the rear bumper so it better secures the hitch free of charge.

Coca-Cola and Oreo Slurpee coming to 7-Eleven, Speedway

7-Eleven says the Coca-Cola and Oreo Zero Sugar Slurpee drink is an exciting spin on the popular Coca-Cola Slurpee.

You don’t need to find a 7-Eleven to enjoy the drink. It’s available at Speedway convenience stores nationwide.