Half of high school grads plan to attend college after graduation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Joya Dass filling in for Jane King, where she discusses high school graduates’ post-graduation plans, Kohl’s opening new stores and more.

Half of high school graduates plan to attend college

One in two students are taking a less traditional route after high school. About a quarter plan to immediately enter the job force after high school, while a fifth are planning for a two-year college or university, like a community college.

Others are looking to go to a trade school or get a certificate, take a gap year or join the military.

The survey was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Learn4Life for personalized learning month in August.

Kohl’s opening Babies R Us stores to attract families

Kohl’s is betting on Babies R Us as it tries to attract younger families.

Starting this week, Kohl’s is opening 200 Babies R Us shops across the country. The company is also expanding home decor, introducing a maternity line and adding more impulse items.

The only Kohl’s store in the Indianapolis area that will have a Babies R Us is in Plainfield on Main Street.

25 million people could get student loan forgiveness

Student loan forgiveness may be on the way for roughly 25 million more borrowers.

Letters will be going out soon to those who are eligible.

This is who can qualify: borrowers who owe more than they did at the start of repayment, those who have loans from before 2005, and students from low financial value programs.

Proposed rule would ban fees for parents to sit with their child

Flying with your kids is already stressful and now under a new proposed rule under the Biden administration, airlines would be banned from charging parents a fee to sit with their children.

Many airlines don’t guarantee family seating which means parents have to pay extra to be seated with their young child or hope someone will be kind enough to switch seats with them on a plane.

Taco Bell locations getting AI drive-thru lanes

Yum! Brands said hundreds of Taco Bell locations in the U.S. will use artificial intelligence in drive-thru lanes by the end of 2024.

AI would be able to understand the customer’s language and place the order.

Yum! Brands said the tech has improved order accuracy, reduced wait times and decreased employees’ task load.