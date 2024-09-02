How to save money while back-to-school shopping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Americans expected to spend nearly $130 billion for back-to-school shopping, and how families can save money.

Back-to-school shopping on a budget

Consumers have purchased half the items on their back-to-school lists so far.

The National Retail Federation says even though some schools have started and others will soon – shoppers are busy picking up all the books, backpacks, clothing, and other supplies they will need.

There are still bargains, many of which can be found at outlets, dollar stores, and office supply stores for the best deals.

Seventy-four percent of shoppers say they use coupons for back-to-school and the promotions are about the same as they were last year.

For lower prices on clothes, consider thrift stores, consignment shops, and garage sales.

Back-to-school shopping is an opportunity to teach about wants versus needs. Let kids help make decisions and remind them that if they choose a less expensive item in one area, there’s more to spend in others.

Before buying big-ticket items, ask about a store’s return policy and always keep receipts.

For big electronics, like computers, keep the original box and ask if there is a restocking fee if it’s returned.