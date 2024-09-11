Popular downtown wine bar to close after 15 years in business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 15 years of operation it’s nearly last call for Tastings (50 W. Washington St.), a beloved wine bar and bistro located at the corner of Washington and Illinois streets in downtown Indianapolis, has announced its closure on Instagram.

The family-owned business, which opened its doors in 2009, provided a unique experience to the local community, standing out as one of the few wine bars in the area at the time.

In that statement, the owners reflected on their journey, noting that while there was uncertainty at the start, they were “forever grateful for the community that embraced our concept and the patrons that routinely frequented our business.” The owners went on to say it was a place where memories were made, including countless first dates, proposals, and even vow renewals.

The owners explained that they reached “an inflection point” where the lease extension no longer aligned with the value of the location.

“As we’ve learned over time, some decisions are rooted squarely in business logic rather than emotion,” the statement read, noting that the closure comes with “no malice in our hearts.”

Though Tastings is closing its downtown location, the owners emphasized that they are not leaving the wine industry. They are looking forward to continuing their involvement in the food and beverage scene in Indiana, though in a new capacity.

The last bottle will be uncorked on Sept. 21.