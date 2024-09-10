Tech ‘most supportive’ industry for working parents, survey says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Bruno Mars having the top summer concert, and eggs being recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

Business, tech executives watching presidential debate closely

The business and tech worlds will be watching closely Tuesday night to see how the presidential candidates address key issues for their industries.

Those in the tech industry will be listening for loosening regulations, especially for cryptocurrencies.

Businesses also want fewer lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission.

Tax policies and tariffs will be important to business going forward.

Apple unveils new iPhone 16, Airpods

Apple unveiled the new iPhone, watch, and Airpods on Monday.

The iPhone 16 would be the first model purpose-built for generative artificial intelligence, allowing users to create text and images with a natural-language prompt.

The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro will be available for pre-order on Friday and in stores on Sept. 20.

Apple said the Airpods 4 were redesigned with advanced modeling tools to make the earbuds fit better into the user’s ears

The new Apple Watch 10 is the thinnest smartwatch Apple has made yet and can detect sleep apnea.

Eggs recalled due to salmonella outbreak

Eggs are being recalled after dozens were sickened in a salmonella outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 65 people in nine states were sickened, including 24 who required hospitalization.

The recall applies to all chicken eggs produced by Milo’s Poultry Farms in Wisconsin and were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan.

Study: Tech best industry for working parents

Parents were asked which of the nation’s 15 biggest industries would better accommodate a family life if they were to change their careers.

According to them, tech is believed to be the most supportive.

Likewise, tech was the top pick of industries when it came to supporting a flexible work schedule — a must-have for most parents today.

Commissioned by TripleTen and conducted by Talker Research, the survey revealed that the balancing act between work and children is challenging — 43% felt like they frequently have to prioritize their work over their children.

Bruno Mars’ world tour ranked top-grossing summer concert

Bruno Mars was the top-grossing concert of the summer.

Gametime says Mars had a median price of $430 per seat.

Olivia Rodrigo was second at $370 per seat.

For the entire year, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the first tour to gross over the billion-dollar mark.