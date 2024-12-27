KFC opens new chicken tender only restaurant named Saucy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses upcoming Supreme Court cases that could impact teens and KFC opening a new sauce-only restaurant.

Upcoming Supreme Court cases could impact teens

The Supreme Court cases coming up in the new year could significantly impact teenagers.

The cases potentially limiting access to vaping products, upholding a ban on transgender care for minors, and deciding whether the controversial TikTok law can be squared with the First Amendment.

A Marquette Law School poll last week found the high court’s approval among Americans ages 18 – 29 stands at 44%, lower than any other age category.

Taxi, ambulance drivers have lowest death rate from Alzheimer’s

Taxi and ambulance drivers have the lowest rates of death from Alzheimer’s Disease, according to a fascinating new study that suggests google maps may be rotting our brains by not forcing us to flex cognitive muscles.

In total, 1% of taxi drivers and almost 1% of ambulance drivers — most of whom worked before GPS navigation systems were widely used — died of the disease compared to 3.9% of everyone else, according to the study, published this month in the medical journal BMJ.

Professional drivers may have a lower risk of developing the disease because they make split-second navigational and spatial decisions constantly on the job, said researchers, who analyzed 400 jobs.

Holiday shopping debt up this year

This holiday season, 36% of Americans took on debt, with average balances of $1,181, according to LendingTree. Less than half of the people who took on debt expected to do so.

Meanwhile, spending for the holidays rose this year, more than it did last year.

Total spending for the holiday shopping period, which runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, rose 3.8% from last year, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

After-Christmas sales are here

Did Santa forget something under your tree? Now, the after-Christmas sales are here.

You can scoop up savings on Apple, Dyson, Kate Spade, KitchenAid, and more.

Walmart has some items up to 80% off.

KFC opens new chicken tender only restaurant dubbed Saucy

KFC is expanding its fried chicken empire.

On Monday, the fast food chain opened Saucy, a new concept store in Orlando.

Unlike KFC restaurants, which sell everything from fried chicken pieces to nuggets to chicken sandwiches, the new venture focuses on crispy chicken tenders.