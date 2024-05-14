Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

At least $44,000 needed to be middle-class

To be middle class in Indiana, you need to make between $44,000 and $134,000. Go banking rates say that’s an increase of 44% in salary since 2012. Overall, americans need to make about 40% more now than in 2012 to be considered middle class.

Home prices have surged 47% since 2020

Home prices have surged 47 percent since the start of 2020. Home price growth so far this decade is on the verge of surpassing all the growth seen in the 2000s. Available home supply remains down a stunning 34% from the typical amount before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, according to a separate report published by realtor.Com.

Major airlines file suit against new fees rule

A coalition of major airlines is suing the Biden administration over its new rule that requires airline companies to disclose extra fees on purchases. Airlines for America said in a statement that the new rule “will greatly confuse consumers who will be inundated with information that will only complicate the buying process.

The department’s new rule requires airlines to disclose extra fees before customers make their final purchase. These extra fees can include fees for checked bags, carry-on bags, and changing or canceling reservations.

Study: Americans spend 30% at restaurants

A new study has found that american consumers now spend 30% of their monthly food budgets on restaurants — down from 40% just two years ago.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, “64% of consumers said they would visit a restaurant every day if they could,” many reported that inflation had caused them to reconsider how they spent their food budgets, including cutting back on dining out.

Disney water rides to open on June 28

Yes, Disney has officially announced the opening date of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World.

The ride, which was formerly Splash Mountain, will begin taking guests on June 28. Splash Mountain broke a Walt Disney world record on its final day of operation in January 2023. Fans waited nearly four hours – to take one more ride.