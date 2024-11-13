Best winter snow tires for 2024: Top picks for safety and performance

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — As winter approaches, it’s time to start thinking about getting your vehicle ready for icy, snowy roads.

To help you to decide, Consumer Reports has released its latest rankings for the best winter snow tires, offering a combination of performance, safety, and reliability.

Why winter tires matter

While all-season tires are great for mild climates, winter tires are essential for those harsh, freezing temperatures. They’re specifically designed to offer superior traction, handling, and braking power on snow and ice-covered roads.

According to Ryan Pszczolkowski, the tire program manager at Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center, winter tires might be a good investment even if you might not think they are.

“If you have a job where you need to be at work no matter what and you do encounter winter conditions, it might be a good investment,” he said.

Switching to winter tires can significantly reduce your chances of getting stuck or losing control in winter conditions. Pszczolkowski said, “Winter, especially for winter tractions, biting through snow and ice…you definitely want to make sure you have more than 4/32 of an inch of tread depth.”

Top tire picks for 2024

Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 : Known for its top-tier performance on snow and ice, the Blizzak WS90 remains one of the most reliable winter tires. With its advanced tread pattern and innovative compound, it’s a perfect choice for cold climates.

: Known for its top-tier performance on snow and ice, the Blizzak WS90 remains one of the most reliable winter tires. With its advanced tread pattern and innovative compound, it’s a perfect choice for cold climates. Michelin X-Ice Snow : A leader in durability, this tire not only provides excellent traction but also lasts longer than many competitors. It performs well in both dry and snowy conditions, making it ideal for those with unpredictable winters.

: A leader in durability, this tire not only provides excellent traction but also lasts longer than many competitors. It performs well in both dry and snowy conditions, making it ideal for those with unpredictable winters. Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 : This model is perfect for drivers looking for both performance and eco-friendliness. Its low rolling resistance ensures better fuel efficiency without sacrificing safety.

: This model is perfect for drivers looking for both performance and eco-friendliness. Its low rolling resistance ensures better fuel efficiency without sacrificing safety. Goodyear Ultra Grip Ice WRT: A favorite for its quiet ride and superior ice traction, this tire is great for those who need a quieter and smoother drive in addition to winter performance.

Pszczolkowski also highlighted some other top-rated tires: “Some of our top picks include the Michelin Defender 2 and Hankook Kinergy. These tires strike a good balance between dry and wet grip, handling, hydroplaning resistance, and winter traction.”

How to choose the right tire

When selecting a winter tire, it’s crucial to consider your region’s weather and road conditions. Tire performance can vary depending on temperature, snow depth, and road type. Also, don’t forget to consider tire size and whether you’ll need a new set of wheels to fit the tires.

Pszczolkowski said, “If the roads are wet or it’s snowing, slow down. Slower inputs on the throttle and brakes—one thing at a time. Accelerate in a straight line and slow down in a straight line to avoid accidents.”

As winter sets in, investing in high-quality winter tires can give you peace of mind while driving in difficult conditions.

With the best models for 2024, like the Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 and Michelin X-Ice Snow, you’ll be ready for whatever the season throws your way. Be sure to check your tire pressure regularly and monitor tread wear for maximum safety.

