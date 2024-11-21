Year-round Christmas shop opens in town of Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A year-round Christmas shop opened its doors this month in the town of Speedway.

Santa’s Pit Stop Christmas Shoppe & Gifts is at 1515 Main St., close to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

News 8 photojournalist Tahj Reeves took a look inside the store on Wednesday afternoon and talked with owner Becky Wilson and customer Terrie Messer.

Wilson says her husband, comedian and radio personality Dave “The King” Wilson, has arranged for occasional visits from Santa Claus at the shop through Dec. 21, and the schedule is online. Santa’s next stops at the shop will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

