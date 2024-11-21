34°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
34° Indianapolis

Year-round Christmas shop opens in town of Speedway

Year-round Christmas shop opens in town of Speedway

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A year-round Christmas shop opened its doors this month in the town of Speedway.

Santa’s Pit Stop Christmas Shoppe & Gifts is at 1515 Main St., close to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

News 8 photojournalist Tahj Reeves took a look inside the store on Wednesday afternoon and talked with owner Becky Wilson and customer Terrie Messer.

Wilson says her husband, comedian and radio personality Dave “The King” Wilson, has arranged for occasional visits from Santa Claus at the shop through Dec. 21, and the schedule is online. Santa’s next stops at the shop will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Caitlin Clark trying to bring...
Indiana Fever /
A breezy start to the...
News /
No. 16 Hoosiers go to...
College Basketball /
‘Pet Pals TV’ | What’s...
Pet Pals TV /
Central Indiana snow lovers celebrate...
Weather Stories /
Shootings at 2 apartment complexes...
Crime Watch 8 /
Demotte woman killed in crash...
Indiana News /
Space heater ignites fire in...
News /