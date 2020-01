Car hits Red Line bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A car slammed into a Red Line bus stop early Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of 18th and Meridian streets sometime before 4:30 a.m.

IMPD said the vehicle struck two concrete pillars and a metal fence, which caused the car to rollover.

Police said the male driver did suffer minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.