Experience Celebration Crossing at the Indiana State Museum this holiday season

by: Emily Reuben
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This holiday season, the Indiana State Museum invites families to experience the magic of Celebration Crossing, a beloved tradition that has been delighting visitors 30 years. Whether you’re returning to relive cherished memories or discovering the event for the first time, there’s something special for everyone.

“Life.Style.Live!” host Felicia Michelle spoke with the museum’s Director of Communications, Carla Knapp, about Celebration Crossing and the exciting activities you can enjoy this year.

One of the highlights is the Snowfall Express. Visitors can embark on a whimsical train ride through a stunning winter wonderland. The best part? A surprise snowfall at the end!

Another standout is the revamped 92 County Tree, featuring beautiful, handmade ornaments from artisans across Indiana. With animated lights guiding you to your county’s unique ornament, it’s an enchanting experience for visitors of all ages.

For the first time, Celebration Crossing is extending the fun into the New Year. The exhibition is running now through Jan. 5, giving visitors extra time to enjoy the holiday magic.

Celebration Crossing Dates:
Nov. 29 – Jan. 5, 2025
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day

To learn more about about Celebration Crossing, visit www.indianamuseum.org.

