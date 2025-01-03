Mixologist shares alcohol-free recipe from CleanCo to start off the new year

1-3-25 Drink of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Brett Butler joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase CleanCo’s zero-proof spirits.

“Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas pose together with Mixologist Brett Butler holding a Prickly Pear Margarita.

Created by Spencer Matthews, who once set a Guinness World Record for running 30 marathons in 30 days across the Jordanian desert, CleanCo’s spirits are an excellent alcohol-free option to enhance your mocktails.

CleanCo offers alcohol-free tequila, whiskey, rum, and gin alternatives that are gluten-free, vegan and low-calorie.

In the first segment, Brett showed “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas how to make a Prickly Pear Margarita using CleanCo’s tequila alternative.

Brett recommends topping off the cocktail with a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry to enhance the mocktail’s aesthetic and add in some additional flavor!





Prickly Pear Margarita Recipe by Emily Reuben Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients 2 oz CleanCo Clean T

3/4 oz Liquid Alchemist Prickly Pear

3/4 oz Lime Juice

Pinch of Salt

Lime Slices Directions Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake it up.

1-3-25 Drink of The Week Pt. 2

In the second segment, Brett shared a recipe for making a Espresso Martini Mix using Fever Tree’s non-alcoholic Espresso Martini Mix.





Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix Recipe by Emily Reuben Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients 1.5 oz Vodka

2 oz Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix

3 Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Dark Chocolate (optional)

salt (optional) Directions Add 1.5 oz of Vodka into a cocktail shaker along with 2 oz of Fever Tree’s Espresso Martini Mix.

Shake ingredients together using cocktail shaker.

Pour mixture into a glass.

Drop three coffee beans into the drink.

Grate dark chocolate into the drink (optional).

