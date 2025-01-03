Mixologist shares alcohol-free recipe from CleanCo to start off the new year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Brett Butler joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase CleanCo’s zero-proof spirits.
Created by Spencer Matthews, who once set a Guinness World Record for running 30 marathons in 30 days across the Jordanian desert, CleanCo’s spirits are an excellent alcohol-free option to enhance your mocktails.
CleanCo offers alcohol-free tequila, whiskey, rum, and gin alternatives that are gluten-free, vegan and low-calorie.
In the first segment, Brett showed “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas how to make a Prickly Pear Margarita using CleanCo’s tequila alternative.
Brett recommends topping off the cocktail with a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry to enhance the mocktail’s aesthetic and add in some additional flavor!
In the second segment, Brett shared a recipe for making a Espresso Martini Mix using Fever Tree’s non-alcoholic Espresso Martini Mix.
THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY SOUTHERN GLAZER.