Mixologist shares alcohol-free recipe from CleanCo to start off the new year

1-3-25 Drink of The Week

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Brett Butler joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase CleanCo’s zero-proof spirits.

Brett Butler
“Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas pose together with Mixologist Brett Butler holding a Prickly Pear Margarita.

Created by Spencer Matthews, who once set a Guinness World Record for running 30 marathons in 30 days across the Jordanian desert, CleanCo’s spirits are an excellent alcohol-free option to enhance your mocktails.

CleanCo offers alcohol-free tequila, whiskey, rum, and gin alternatives that are gluten-free, vegan and low-calorie.

In the first segment, Brett showed “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas how to make a Prickly Pear Margarita using CleanCo’s tequila alternative.

Brett recommends topping off the cocktail with a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry to enhance the mocktail’s aesthetic and add in some additional flavor!

Prickly Pear Margarita


Prickly Pear Margarita

Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 oz CleanCo Clean T

  • 3/4 oz Liquid Alchemist Prickly Pear

  • 3/4 oz Lime Juice

  • Pinch of Salt

  • Lime Slices

Directions

  • Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake it up.
  • Strain and serve on the rocks with a lime garnish.

1-3-25 Drink of The Week Pt. 2

In the second segment, Brett shared a recipe for making a Espresso Martini Mix using Fever Tree’s non-alcoholic Espresso Martini Mix.

Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix


Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix

Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Vodka

  • 2 oz Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix

  • 3 Coffee Beans (Garnish)

  • Dark Chocolate (optional)

  • salt (optional)

Directions

  • Add 1.5 oz of Vodka into a cocktail shaker along with 2 oz of Fever Tree’s Espresso Martini Mix.
  • Shake ingredients together using cocktail shaker.
  • Pour mixture into a glass.
  • Drop three coffee beans into the drink.
  • Grate dark chocolate into the drink (optional).
  • Garnish with salt (optional).

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY SOUTHERN GLAZER.

