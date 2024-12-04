Co-founder of Platterful offers expert tips for crafting the perfect holiday charcuterie board

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The holiday season is officially here, and with it comes the pressure to plan the perfect party spread. If you’re looking for a simple yet impressive way to serve guests, a charcuterie board is always a crowd-pleaser. But if you’re wondering how to create a picture-perfect board, don’t worry—Caroline Elston, expert and co-founder of Platterful, joined us on All Indiana to share her tips and tricks for assembling the ultimate holiday-inspired charcuterie.

Elston even brought her own charcuterie, but with a twist! She created her spread in the shape of a Christmas tree.

“One of the easiest ways to make your cheese and charcuterie board a little more holiday inspired is to just make it into a shape,” Elston said.

Elston stressed the importance of picking out the proper ingedients. When shopping at your local grocery, she shares that looking for things that pair well together, such as cinnamon cheese and spicy salami, is a great strategy.

However, if you aren’t sure how to start mixing different ingredients for your charcuterie, Elston suggests turning to Platterful for inspiration. Platterful offers custom charcuterie kits that ship directly to your doorstep. Platterful ships nationwide, making it an excellent resource for anyone looking for an easy charcuterie experience. Elston also notes that Platterful provides instructional videos and guides to help you actually put your spread together.

“We put all of the ingredients together and then actually ship them to you,” she said. “Then we actually teach you how to make it from just those ingredients.”

“It’s also a great gift. It’s not your normal gift or fruit basket that you might send. It’s something that they can do and it’s more of an experience that they can get to their door and actually build themselves.”

To learn more about Platterful, click here.