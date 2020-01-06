Home/All Indiana, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Columbus Rock Gym offers indoor community fun in cold weather

Top Video

Columbus Rock Gym offers indoor community fun in cold weather

by:
Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH)– When the weather gets colder outdoors, the Columbus Rock Gym is one of the busiest places, in town and indoors, for families to enjoy.

One thing that makes this gym different is that visitors of all ages climb over a padded floor with no ropes and no harnesses.

“The most important rule, after being safe, is to have fun,” said Jorge Sanchez, the gym’s manager.

The gym offers options for birthday parties, team outings or special events. They also have a private lounge package that offers a comfortable space for party accommodations for food & drinks while your party is climbing.

Sanchez says because they are a small business in a small town, it’s important to know what the community wants.

“In the past year or so, we’ve started to integrate more community help,” Sanchez said. “We’re very lucky to be in a community that’s so tightly knit and we try to give back.”

The gym holds community events, such as competitions, park cleanups, parties and movie nights. The gym also has lots of member perks, including weight lifting, free yoga, member swaps and access to private events.

Sanchez believes those community events are a true reflection on the deeper meaning behind the sport.

“Rock climbing is definitely a community sport,” Sanchez said. “I think it just brings people together. You’re always relying on other people, not only to have fun but for your safety.”

Here’s more on the boulder competitions, personal training and other events happening at the Columbus Rock Gym.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

She credits her long life to being very independent.

Read the Full Article

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

by: Nick Perry, Associated PressNick Perry, Associated Press /

I

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) — A firefighter was killed by a […]
Read the Full Article

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

by: Travis RobinsonTravis Robinson /

I

The Lathams hope, eventually, they can give the scholarship to multiple Johnson County football teams.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Top Video /

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

News /

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

Top Video /

New Fishers business will offer drop-in child care

Top Video /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.