Comedian Aisha to perform at Helium Comedy Club on Jan. 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Comedian Aisha dropped by the “All Indiana” studio to talk about her upcoming performance at The Helium Comedy Club on Jan. 19.

"All Indiana" Host Felicia Michelle poses with Comedian Aisha Harris.

Upstairs at the Helium

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 5:20 p.m.

The Helium Comedy Club

General Admission: $20

Aisha’s comedic journey started in 2010 after she was dared to try an open mic and quickly found that she had a natural talent for entertaining. She’s been performing nonstop ever since, and in October, she’ll hit her 15-year milestone as a comedian.

In addition to performing, Aisha is also a comedic host, running a weekly open mic and a bi-weekly showcase. She loves watching new comedians grow and helping them advance in their careers. Hosting has been especially rewarding because she enjoys giving back to the comedy community.

When asked about her proudest achievement, Aisha mentioned winning the “Funniest Person in Indiana” competition. She was the first woman to win the title and the prize money was a huge help in supporting her family.

Don’t miss the chance to see her live at Helium Comedy Club this Sunday! Tickets start at just $20, and it’s guaranteed to be a night full of laughs.