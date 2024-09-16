Increased police presence at Seymour schools following safety concerns

(Photo by Seymour High School via Facebook)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (THE TRIBUNE) — According to a news release from Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department, an increased police presence will be conducted at Seymour High School following growing safety concerns from schools around the state.

Over the weekend, a situation was brought to the attention of school staff, school resource officers, officers and investigators with the police department, involving a rumor that raised concerns about school safety.

Foster said the situation was swiftly investigated and it was concluded the information was not credible when the rumor was investigated.

“Seymour Community Schools and the Seymour Police Department are pleased to report that the matter was resolved very quickly,” Foster said.

In response, there will be an increased police presence at the high school as a precautionary measure, Foster said.

As schools around the state have recently faced unsubstantiated threats disturbing the education of students; Foster said Seymour Community Schools and the police department regard the safety and security of students and staff paramount.