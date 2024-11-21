Thanksgiving events light up local season

The community Thanksgiving meal will be on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Brown County High School Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Those who cannot attend in person can contact the delivery hotline before Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Provided Photo/Brown County Democrat)

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (BROWN COUNTY DEMOCRAT) — Thanksgiving is next week, and for those who feel the holiday has snuck up on you, you are not alone — the community has resources.

Brown County is no stranger to the traditional harvest festival celebration, as this year’s Thanksgiving and holiday events and celebrations show. Here are some of the highlights for the holiday and beyond:

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

A great local resource that has been around for 41 years is the Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the YMCA and Encounter Life Ministries on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brown County High School Cafe.

The meal will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie, according to YMCA CEO Kim Robinson. The meal is free, all food is provided by the YMCA, Encounter Life Ministries and local donations.

Between 450 and 500 meals will be prepared and served during this event, around 150 of which will be delivered to households unable to attend the meal in person by Brown County TRIAD volunteers.

The delivery hotline can be reached by calling (812) 988-0001 or texting (812) 345-5047 by Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Story

Story Inn is known for its annual Thanksgiving dinner. Reservations can be made for between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the dinner includes turkey, prime rib, traditional sides and dessert for $75 per person. The price includes tax, gratuity and a non-alcoholic beverage. Inclusive overnight packages with a dinner for two, choice of room or cottage and breakfast, start at $350.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Nashville’s annual Christmas tree lighting will take place the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brown County History Center, 90 E. Gould Street. The event will include music, homemade cookies, hot chocolate, tea, the 2024 wooden nickel and a visit by Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Gnaw Bone Log Cabin Room.

The Clauses will also be at the History Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 for those who miss them at the tree lighting.

The Seasons Holiday Art and Craft Show

Discover one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local and regional fine artists and fine crafters away from the big box stores from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30. at the free annual juried show at The Seasons Lodge and Event Center. While visiting, you can have breakfast, brunch or lunch and enjoy the famous Seasons Fried Biscuits and homemade apple butter. For more information about the event, visit The Seasons Lodge website at www.seasonsartandcraftshow.com.

Thanksgiving flower arrangement workshop

For those planning on hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, Tanglewood Hideaway is hosting a Thanksgiving Flower Arrangement Workshop at the Brown County Barn Burner, 185 S. Jefferson Street on Nov. 27. For details, visit bcbarnburner.com.

Jingle Bell Rockin’ Tribute Band

There’s nothing quite like enjoying the classics of Christmas music while in your car looking at the holiday lights, or curled up with family around a fire. The Brown County Playhouse is bringing that comfort to downtown Nashville with a tribute to Bobby Helms and his Christmas classic, “Jingle Bell Rock” with special guest, the Isaac Family Band. The event is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Tickets are $15 online before the show or $20 at the door.

Health and Living Drive

The Brown County Assessors Office is collecting items for the residence at the Brown County Health and Living Center for the holidays. They are looking for signed Christmas cards, socks with grips and snacks.

The residents who receive these small gifts will know they are thought of and cared for during the holiday season. Items will be collected until 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, when they will be delivered to the residents.

Origins of Thanksgiving

The modern-day Thanksgiving celebration is observed on the fourth Thursday of November, making this year’s celebration on Nov. 28.

The earliest known Thanksgiving celebration among Native Americans and Pilgrims dates back to 1621.

During the long, treacherous winter of 1620, after their 66-day voyage, most of the early colonists remained on the ship where they suffered from illnesses and exposure. Only half of the original crew survived to see their first spring in New England.

The remaining Pilgrims moved ashore by spring and were greeted by a member of the Abenaki tribe who spoke with them in English. He then introduced them to another Native American, Squanto, a member of the Patuxet tribe who had been kidnapped and sold into slavery by an English sea captain before escaping and returning to his homeland. Squanto taught the malnourished and weakened settlers how to cultivate corn, extract sap from maple trees, avoid poisonous plants and catch fish. In addition, he helped the colonists forge an alliance with the Wampanoag tribe that survived for more than five decades.

In November, 1621, the Pilgrims’ first corn harvest was deemed successful, and Gov. William Bradford organized a celebratory feast. He invited Native American allies to dine with them for a three-day festival that would later be known as the “first Thanksgiving”.

Harvest festivals span cultures and time periods in every part of the world including traditions by Native Americans, Egyptians, Greeks and Romans.

