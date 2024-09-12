1 dies in late night shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This story has been updated to include the name of the deceased.

A man died after a late-night shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot in the road near Emerson and University avenues just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The intersection is in a residential area on the edge of Irvington, not far from Thomas Carr Howe High School.

IMPD says the man, identified as 58-year-old Darrell Williams, died at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner ruled Williams’ death a homicide.

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.