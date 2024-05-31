15-year-old arrested after chase with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old was arrested after leading officers on a chase on Indy’s near east side.
Accoding to an online police report, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy initiated a chase with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers near the entrance ramp from Rural Street/Keystone Avenue to eastbound Interstate 70.
IMPD confirmed to News 8 the pursuit began on Interstate 70 when an officer witnessed the grayHyundai the juvenile was driving hit the wall along the interstate.
The juvenile was arrested on five preliminary charges:
- Reckless driving – high/low speed
- Reckless driving – changing lanes
- Reckless driving – passing
- Leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage
- Resisting law enforcement
Police have not release the name of the juvenile and do not plan to release a mugshot.
