2 people, including juvenile, arrested after IMPD car hit by gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was hit by gunfire on Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD detectives and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officers were looking to serve a warrant for evidence related to a criminal investigation. Detectives found the suspect, who was driving in the area of East 10th Street and North Rural Street. A detective was conducting surveillance on the individuals, in an unmarked vehicle, when shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, striking the detective’s vehicle in the 1600 block of North Olney Street near Brookside Park on the city’s near east side.

Detectives continues to monitor the vehicle, and within minutes, SWAT officers detained four suspects, three adults and one juvenile, without further incident, from the suspect vehicle. Four firearms were also found in the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was seized and towed pending further investigation.

The four suspects were taken to the IMPD homicide office for further questioning, and at least one individual was arrested on a warrant for an unrelated charge, while the juvenile was arrested for dangerous possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The other two detained individuals were released after completing their interviews.

Investigators on scene learned of a residence being struck by gunfire during the incident, causing damage to the home. No officers or citizens were injured in the incident, and no officers fired their service weapons.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

