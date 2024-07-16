3 juveniles arrested for assault on homeless person

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested after the assault of a homeless man, the Richmond Police Department said Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Adam Blanton told News 8 by email that the man had been sleeping June 29 in a parking garage at 25 S. Seventh St. in Richmond. That’s the Municipal Parking Garage located along U.S. 27 southbound just north of U.S. 40 in downtown Richmond.

The man suffered cuts to his head and an arm, and broken ribs. He was stable on Tuesday afternoon, Blanton said.

Two of the teens were arrested Thursday. The third was arrested Tuesday.

The identities of the juveniles were withheld due to their ages, police said in a social media post.

The post said of the juveniles, “They are facing charges including vandalism, assault, and other related offenses.”