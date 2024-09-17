4 people wounded in shootings near Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were injured early Tuesday morning in two overnight shootings on Indianapolis’ near north side by Crown Hill Cemetery.

Online police reports say Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first dispatched to the 3100 block of Capitol Avenue around 1:20 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Later, around 3 a.m., IMPD says another man and woman with gunshot wounds arrived in a vehicle at the Capitol Avenue scene. They were also taken to a hospital n stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear if the two shootings are related. IMPD hasn’t provided any suspect information.