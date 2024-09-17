5 arrested after burglary, attempted burglary of Greenwood gun stores

More than a dozen guns were stolen in a smash-and-grab robbery about 3 a.m. Sept. 9, 2024, at Greenwood Trading Post in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two 18-year-olds, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the burglary and attempted burglary of two Greenwood gun stores, the Johnson County prosecutor says.

The 18-year-olds are Javanta Tavainy Phillips and Devon Warren Tibbs. The 14-year-olds are a boy and a girl, their identities were not publicly shared in a news release from the prosecutor. The release also did not publicly share the gender or identity of the 16-year-old.

The continuing investigation could lead to more arrests, the prosecutor says.

In regards to the arrests of the 14-year-olds and the 16-year-old, Johnson County Prosecutor Hamner Lance says he is reviewing the case to determine to whether legal grounds exist to seek a waiver of their cases from a juvenile court to an adult court.

The Republican prosecutor says 16 firearms were taken in the burglary. I-Team 8 first reported Sept. 9 on the early morning, smash-and-grab burglary at Greenwood Trading Post, located at Fairview Place and State Road 135.

The arrests came after Greenwood and Indianapolis police as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant Wednesday at an Indianapolis home. The search warrant was issued after detectives with the Greenwood Police Department received a call from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department regarding an anonymous tip about a recent gun store burglary.

That tip led a Greenwood investigator to the home of the 16-year-old. Authorities recovered a firearm stolen during the burglary from the 16-year-old. Also, investigators also determined two stolen cars were used in the burglary.

The prosecutor says the 18-year-olds and the 14-year-olds were arrested after a burglary attempt Saturday at Atkinson Firearms, 1240 Airport Parkway.