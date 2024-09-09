Anderson student faces charges after threatening to bring gun to school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Anderson High School student faces charges after making a threat against the school, police said.

An audio recording that captured the student threatening to bring a gun to school on Tuesday started circulating on social media, Anderson Community Schools said Sunday on Facebook.

After they received a copy of the recording, Anderson police arrested the student.

The student was arrested Saturday, remained in custody Monday morning, and faces criminal charges, Anderson Police Department Maj. Caleb McKnight confirmed to News 8.

Anderson Community Schools says it takes “all matters involving student safety very seriously” and is working with police to put in place “additional safety measures” when students return to school on Tuesday. Monday is a planned e-Learning Day for teacher professional development.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared this threat with us,” the school district said in a statement. “We would also like to thank APD for their swift actions and continued partnership to help make our schools safe for our students, faculty, and staff.”

Anderson police did not provide the name or the age of the student.

No other information was immediately available.