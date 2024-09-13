Arrest made after student attacked at Perry Meridian High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Perry Meridian High School student was seriously hurt after being attacked Thursday at the facility.

A warning: Some may find a photo from the student’s parents, shown in the video, to be disturbing. A gash is visible across the student’s forehead. The parents say the injury required stitches.

The parents, who asked not to be identified, say he was attacked in the hall.

School leaders say school police and personnel intervened within seconds of the attack. They also say police arrested the attacker, who also was a student at the school.

The attacker’s arrest came days after a Perry Meridian student was arrested for allegedly making an online threat to the school.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

