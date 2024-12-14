Multiple dogs killed in arson, woman guilty of Hancock County fire

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A four-day trial found a woman guilty for an arson that killed multiple dogs in Greenfield.

The Hancock County prosecutor said that Kristina Sell was found guilty Thursday of multiple felony charges, four counts of arson and one count of domestic violence animal cruelty.

Sept. 22 – 23, 2023, Sell lit fires at a home on W. Lake Drive, in a neighborhood West of Greenfield by US Highway 40 and Country Road 200 West.

Court documents said that the arson caused over $135,000 in damages and that smoke inhalation killed multiple dogs.

Prosecutors present over 100 exhibits of evidence in the trial.

“We extend our gratitude to the investigators, witnesses, and community members who contributed to this case… Arson cases are very difficult to prove, and we are grateful for our partnership with law enforcement that yielded this positive result. It is a testament to their work that the jury deliberations took less than an hour after multiple days of trial,” Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said.

Sell’s sentencing will be on Jan. 8, 2025.