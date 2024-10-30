Allen defense makes new push to tell Delphi Murders jury about Odinism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Defense attorneys for Richard Allen have made a new request to tell the jury in the Delphi Murders trial about evidence of Odinism.

The request was part of a new request filed Wednesday morning asking Judge Frances Gull to admit evidence about a connection between Odinism and the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

It’s the second such request filed by Allen’s attorneys since testimony began in his trial.

Click here for live blog from Day 11 of testimony.

In the court filing, Allen’s defense team claims testimony by prosecution witnesses in the first 10 days of the trial have “opened the door to admission of Odinism/Norse Paganism/Ritualistic Killing.”

The filing cites testimony from Lt. Jerry Holeman from the Indiana State Police.

Lt. Holeman testified that sticks placed on the girls were intended to conceal the bodies. Under questioning from the prosecutor, Lt. Holeman testified the sticks may have been placed as a part of “undoing”, a crime scene behavior considered an attempt to symbolically reverse a homicide or restore honor to the victims.

Allen’s defense team claimed in the court filing that Lt. Holeman’s testimony means the defense should now be allowed to submit its theory to jurors: that the sticks were placed as part a ritual related to Odinism/Norse Paganism.

Judge Gull has previously rejected defense requests to present the ritualistic sacrifice theory to the jury.

In the same filing, Allen’s attorneys ask to be allowed to present evidence of 3rd party suspects.

The defense filing cites testimony from a forensic pathologist who told jurors that as many as four knives may have been used in the killings.

Judge Gull did not indicate when she might rule on the request.