Grand Park shooting suspect sentenced

LATEST: Elijah Earl on May 23, 2024, was sentenced a year and a half in Hamilton County Community Corrections.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to his role in a shooting outside the Pacers Athletic Center at Grand Park will be sentenced Thursday.

Elijah Earl entered a guilty plea for three counts of felony criminal recklessness for the November shooting in late April.

On Nov. 5, the Westfield Police Department learned of an altercation that happened during a basketball game inside the facility where two players on opposing teams started to fight.

The altercation had involved Earl’s brother. After the game, Earl followed the opposing team’s coach out to the parking lot and fired three rounds at the coach’s car as he drove away. The coach’s wife and son were also inside the vehicle when the shots were fired.

The shots fired caused damage to four other vehicles. The coach’s truck was not struck by any of the gunfire, court documents say.

After speaking with the coach, Earl, and Earl’s father, Earl was arrested on Nov. 7.

His sentencing was set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

The guilty plea did not include a recommended sentence, though each count is punishable by six months to 2.5 years in prison.