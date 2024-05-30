Grandmother faces more charges in death of 5-year old girl

Tammy Halsey, 53, of Indianapolis. Halsey was arrested in connection to the death of her 5-year-old granddaughter Kinsleigh Welty, who was found unresponsive at her home on Indy's southwest side on April 9, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old grandmother is faced with additional charges for her role in the death of her 5-year-old granddaughter Kinsleigh Welty who died in April after police found her malnourished inside her home.

Tammy Halsey, of Mooresville, was formally charged with criminal confinement on April 17, but the state filed a motion on May 28 to have it dismissed.

According to the prosecutor’s office on Thursday, Halsey faces six charges:

Two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death

Two counts of neglect if a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury

One count of neglect if a dependent results in bodily injury

One count of failure to make a report

Halsey told investigators that she knew her daughter, Toni McClure, 29, of Indianapolis, had kept Welty in a closet for extended periods during February and March.

Kinsleigh was found unresponsive inside her home on the city’s southwest side on April 9 and was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died, police say.

According to court documents, police recovered messages between Halsey and McClure about preventing access to food for the child.

Text messages can be read in a probable cause affidavit, here.

McClure was charged with murder, criminal confinement, and battery on a person younger than 14.

McClure’s boyfriend, Ryan Smith, 27, was charged with three counts of neglect, and one count of criminal confinement. Court documents show Smith and McClure lived at the same address.

Previous Coverage