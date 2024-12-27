Officer, suspect injured in Grant County police shooting

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Grant County sheriff’s deputy and a man said to be threatening harm to another person were injured in a police shooting Thursday night, Indiana State Police said.

The deputy shot was not identified in a news release from state police.

The suspect shot was identified as Glenn A. Smock, 52, of Marion.

State police Sgt. Steven Glass said in the release that the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a person threatening to harm another person just after 6:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of East County Road 450 North in rural Marion. That’s a part of northern Grant County with homes, forests, farm fields and an event venue located about a mile east of State Road 9.

Smock exited the home with a shotgun, which he fired, striking a deputy, the release said. Deputies returned fire “at least once,” striking Smock.

Smock was taken into custody after being shot and given medical treatment at the scene before being taken a hospital. His condition was not immediately known Thursday night.

The injured deputy also was taken to a hospital and released by Thursday night.

State police say the deputy will be placed on administrative leave, a standard practice after a police shooting.

Before the news release was issued from state police, Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia provided a few details in a short Facebook video in response to social media posts made within two hours of the police shooting.

The police shooting happened about 2 miles north of the northern border of the Grant County seat of Marion. The city is about an 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.