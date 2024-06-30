IMPD: Man fatally shot at near north side apartments off Sherman Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday morning after he was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ near north side.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of East 39th Street just after 8 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s in an apartment complex area off North Sherman Drive and East 38th Street, near the Forest Manor neighborhood.

Police reports show Indianapolis medics were also called to the scene for a cardiac arrest related to a “gunshot scene unsafe.”

IMPD told News 8 that when police arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting. IMPD hasn’t shared any information on possible suspects.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.