IMPD arrests suspect in deadly police crash in Plainfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday arrested 38-year-old Bryan Goodmon, Avon police say.

He’s the man wanted in connection to the deadly Plainfield police chase crash in August.

The crash happened when police say they were chasing Goodmon when and collided with another vehicle at U.S. 40/East Main Street and Smith Road in Plainfield.

The crash killed two people — 78-year-old Barbara Williams, 78, and Bennie Williams, 79, of Clayton — and injured an officer.

Deputy Chief Brian Nugent of Avon Police Department, which is investigating the fatal police chase, says Goodmon had outstanding warrants. Plainfield had asked the neighboring Hendricks County agency to conduct the criminal investigation.

He was being held in the Hendricks County Jail in Danville without bond.

