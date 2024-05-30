IMPD detectives make same-day arrest in shooting and carjacking incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 19-year-old Bryant Hoskins for his accused role in a shooting and carjacking that occurred Wednesday, and another carjacking earlier this month.

IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 8100 block of E. 36th Street just after midnight on Wednesday, according to a release.

Officers learned the female had been shot during a robbery. Police say the female told officers her vehicle and firearm had been stolen and that the suspect shot her while trying to defend herself.

After locating the vehicle, the IMPD Covert Robbery Unit and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were called to assist. Detectives recognized similarities between this carjacking and a previous carjacking that occurred earlier that week in the 7900 block of E. 38th Street.

Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for Hoskins’s residence and the female’s vehicle. During the search, the female’s firearm was located along with property belonging to her.

Detectives also located a second firearm which was equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

Hoskins was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, possession of a machine gun, and theft of a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will make the final charging decisions.