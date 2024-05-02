IMPD fatally shoots man in police shooting near 38th Street and College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police fatally shot a man who’d threatened to shoot people Thursday afternoon in a residential area near 38th Street and College Avenue on the city’s near-north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 3900 block of Broadway Street. That’s northwest of 38th and College. Medics were sent about 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the same address for a gunshot victim.

Officer William Young, a spokesman for IMPD, said in an impromptu news conference about 3:20 p.m. Thursday that the report was later updated to a person pointing a weapon at other people, and threatening to shoot them. The encounter then escalated into a police shooting.

Chief Chris Bailey said in a separate news conference about 5:45 p.m. Thursday that two 911 callers reported the man’s actions, including one who’d had a gun pointed into the caller’s face on her front porch. The caller did not know the man.

A witness later told investigators that they saw the man pointed his firearm at officers, which caused two IMPD officers to fire their weapons and injure the man, Bailey says. No one else was hurt in the incident.

The man’s gun was recovered, and may have been damaged, Bailey says.

At least one officer had his body-worn camera activated, IMPD says.

An autopsy will be done, Bailey says, and the coroner’s officer will later identify the man.

Bailey says two investigations will look into what happened and what might be changed in future encounters with people threatening others with firearms. The two officers who fired their firearms were put on administrative duties, which is a standard practice.

According to information available online from IMPD, Thursday’s police shooting would be the department’s fourth of 2024. In 2023, IMPD recorded 18 or 19 police shootings.

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it will conduct an in-depth review of IMPD’s uptick in police shootings during 2023. The review came at the request of Bailey. The police chief asked the department’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office to analyze “data, records, policies, and practices” related to police shootings.

In a video message, Bailey said in April that, outside of the data review, the Justice Department would also engage with the community and IMPD stakeholders through individual and group interviews.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Erika Jones at 317-327-3475.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 2:15 p.m. May 2, 2024, to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 3900 block of Broadway Street. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 2:15 p.m. May 2, 2024, to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 3900 block of Broadway Street. A gun believed to have been used by the man fatally shot is shown. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)