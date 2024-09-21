Search
IMPD makes new round of spinning arrests

IMPD gearing up for second weekend of street takeovers

by: Adam Pinsker
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second weekend in a row, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made several arrests for spinning. The department is cracking down on these street takeovers, which is when drivers block traffic and do stunts in the street.

Nine people were charged in connection with a spinning incident in the early morning hours of Sept. 17. Some of the involved individuals threw rocks, bottles, and baseball bats at the officers as they tried to break up the gathering.

