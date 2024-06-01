IMPD: Police exchange gunfire with suspect in downtown Indy; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say no one was injured when an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in downtown Indy early Saturday morning.

Ofc. Tommy Thompson, a public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told News 8 that the shooting unfolded around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

IMPD officers were patrolling Georgia and Meridian streets downtown when they heard gunshots. They scouted the area to search for the person shooting and any possible victims.

Soon after, Thompson says they found a person and after engaging with them, an officer fired their weapon.

A short vehicle chase followed, ending in the 800 block of North East Street after the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked car. No one was in the parked vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two people were detained during the incident. No arrests have been made as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers also found a firearm at the scene, but didn’t give specifics on what type of firearm. Police also didn’t provide information on the two suspects.

In an update later Saturday morning, IMPD says the officer who fired their gun was wearing a bodycam, but it did not activate. The officer was also placed on administrative leave.

Thompson says there isn’t an ongoing threat to the area.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

This is the seventh police shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to city data. It is also the fourth in the last month.