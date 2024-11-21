Missing baby boy found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This story has been updated with additional information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday is searching for a stolen vehicle with a baby boy inside.
According to a post on Facebook, investigators are searching for a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with a baby inside. The SUV’s license plate number is 394 CIG.
The baby boy was identified as Eliam Santiago Felipe. Eliam is 6 months old.
The SUV was taken from the 8000 block of Egret Lane, near 79th Street and Ditch Road.
The initial call came in around 6:50 p.m. for a stolen vehicle with a baby boy inside.
In a post on X at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD said Eliam was found safe. The stolen vehicle was also located.
