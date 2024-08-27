IMPD sergeant charged in child porn case released from jail
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer arrested and charged with child solicitation last week has been released from jail.
IMPD Sgt. Javed Richards was arrested Aug. 20 after he’d been accused of sending over 40 files of child sex abuse material through the online messaging app Kik on July 14.
During a court hearing Thursday, a judge said Richards would only be released from jail after he surrendered his passport and four guns.
Court records show he met those requirements Monday and was subsequently released.
Richards is due back in court for an appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday.
His jury trial was set to begin Oct. 21. If convicted, he could spend up to 160 years behind bars.
