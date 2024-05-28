IMPD: Detectives release person held for questioning after canal shooting

Crime scene tape illuminated by blue and red police lights at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were investigating a shooting along the canal in downtown Indianapolis that wounded one person early Monday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Canal Walk. That’s just outside an apartment building just northwest of the intersection of Vermont Street and Indiana Avenue.

IMPD says the shooting victim, identified in a police report as a male, was stable when transported to a hospital.

Officers held one person for questioning. That person was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, IMPD said in an update.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Violence on the canal has happened before. Last July, three people were shot on Indiana Avenue near the canal. In May 2022, four women were shot near the Colts Canal Playspace on Canal Walk; two suspects were later arrested.