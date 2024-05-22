IMPD uses drone to make reckless driving arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested two men on Sunday after using a drone to see a group of people gathered at Riverside Park driving recklessly and doing burnouts, or “spinning.”

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spinning is where people gather and do donuts and burnouts in a private parking lot or on a public street or intersection, often damaging the pavement.

One man who lives near Riverside Park and identified himself as OG Will told News 8 the park is family-friendly during the week, but come Sundays, he stays away. He says large groups often gather to spin their cars in the parking lot.

IMPD has been patrolling the area after frequent complaints of spinning and large gatherings at the park.

“It’s dangerous for anybody,” Will said. “Anything can happen when you’re doing that, hanging out the window, spinning around. Anything can happen.”

Marcell Gill, 22, was arrested for reckless driving after officers saw him doing burnouts and donuts in a silver Dodge Charger on the drone. Officers say a passenger was hanging out of the window.

In a separate incident, 23-year-old Devyn Prater was pulled over after officers saw him attempt to pass in a no-passing zone while driving at reckless speeds.

IMPD says Prater’s license was suspended and he was not allowed to be driving. They also found a gun in his car; as a convicted serious violent felon he was not allowed to have a gun. He was arrested on charges of possessing a gun as a felon and driving with a suspended license.

The drone aided in locating both of these men.

“This is just one of those times that we are able to utilize those pieces of technology which resulted in two arrests for two separate incidents,” William Young, an IMPD public information officer, said. “The second incident resulted in not only the driving reckless driving but a serious violent felon that was not supposed to have a firearm.”

Officers had multiple tips come in about the problem area.

“We have a duty as public servants to react to that and our officers, especially our Northwest District officers, try to be as proactive as we can to get out in front so folks learn this is an illegal act,” Young said.

Will says outside of the safety concerns the smell is terrible. “That tire-burning stuff tears my nose up,” Will said.

This has been an ongoing issue for Indianapolis. IMPD has been working on this problem for at least two years.