Indiana State Police investigating fatal police shooting in White County

MONON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal police shooting that occurred Tuesday night in White County.

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance at a liquor store in Monon, Indiana. Deputies received reports of an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. The suspect had already fled the scene on foot after deputies arrived.

Deputies gathered information indicating the suspect had fled to a nearby residence on State Road 16 in Monon. Deputies arrived at the residence and found the suspect, who was armed with a knife. According to investigators, the suspect approached the deputies, at which point at least one deputy fired their firearm, striking the suspect. Deputies requested medical services and began administering medical aid.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Monticello, where they were later pronounced dead. The suspect’s identity will released by the White County Coroner’s Office at a later date.