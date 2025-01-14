Man charged with murder, attempted murder outside music-recording studio

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man was scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday with the murder of a 23-year-old man and the attempted murder of another person who were leaving a music-recording studio on Friday.

Jason Powell was preliminarily accused of fatally shooting Shannon Ramone Campbell Jr., who the coroner said died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person who Powell was accused of attempting to murder was not identified in a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or in court documents obtained by News 8.

IMPD was called just after 3:35 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Howard Street. That is a residential area a few blocks south of West Morris Street on the city’s near-southwest side.

Campbell and the other person were found with gunshot wounds. IMPD’s release listed the other person on Tuesday as being in critical condition.

Police later learned Campbell, the other person shot, and other people had rented the home at the address of the shooting scene to use as a music-recording studio.

“Detectives used information gathered at the scene to quickly develop a suspect vehicle in this case,” the release said.

Court documents say the crime scene contained numerous surveillance cameras that captured Campbell and a black Chevrolet Camaro car he used.

Investigators talked to one of the people who had rented the music-recording studio. That person told detectives that he did not know why anyone would shoot them. He remembered leaving the studio and then hearing from 5-7 gunshots and seeing a Micro Draco firearm.

The pistol is chambered in 7.62x39mm, and police found such rounds at Powell’s home.

Inside the Camaro’s trunk, police found a gun box and a receipt for a Micro Draco firearm purchased at an Indianapolis shop, and two 7.62x39mm rounds. The gun shop determined the Micro Draco had been delivered Jan. 2, and the shop provided video surveillance of Powell and another person in the store.

It was not immediately publicly known what may have led to the shooting.

Powell was taken into custody Monday in what the IMPD release said was the 2800 block of Ludwig Avenue. However, court records show Powell lived on Ludwig Drive, which is in an apartment complex just southeast of the I-74 interchange for I-465 on the southwest side. Powell’s initial hearing in in Marion Superior Court 21 was set for Wednesday morning.