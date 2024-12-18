Indy man sentenced for robbing gas station, shooting employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Wednesday after shooting a gas station employee during an armed robbery in 2022.

George Tracy, 21, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 159 months (13 years and 3 months) in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised released, after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on Nov. 22, 2022, Tracy robbed the Mobile gas station located on Central Avenue in Indianapolis. During the robbery, Tracy shot his firearm on three occasions in the direction of the employee behind the counter and stole $200 from the register. The final shot fired hit the employee in the left upper leg, resulting in hospitalization. After shooting the victim, Tracy told him to “have a good day bro.”

The robbery and shooting were recorded on video surveillance. Officers conducted a search of Tracy’s home, and located the firearm that was used during the robbery and the clothes Tracy was seen wearing in the surveillance footage.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, provided the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to the victim of this senseless shooting, who will carry the scars and trauma from this vicious crime for the rest of their life. Armed, violent criminals like this man rob the entire community of our sense of safety and security in our workplaces. The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that these crimes will not be tolerated by federal law enforcement. Working closely with our partners at the FBI, IMPD, and all our law enforcement partners, our federal prosecutors will continue to bring cases targeting these serious offenders as we seek to reduce gun violence.”