Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Joint drug investigation leads to arrest of Bloomington woman

Logos for the Bloomington Police Department and Indiana State Police, respectively. (Provided Photos/Bloomington Police Department and Indiana State Police via Facebook)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A joint drug investigation involving the Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Bloomington woman on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, investigators with the Indiana State Police and Bloomington Police Department initiated a drug investigation following a traffic stop, which resulted in the execution of a residential search warrant for the residence of Deborah Irene Asmus, 52, of Bloomington. During the residential search, investigators located and seized approximately 86 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of crack cocaine, 22 grams of cocaine, 430 grams of marijuana, and more than $4,000 in U.S. currency.

Asmus was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail, where her custody was transferred. Asmus was preliminarily charged with dealing cocaine (a Level 2 felony), dealing methamphetamine (a Level 2 felony), possession of cocaine (a Level 3 felony), possession of methamphetamine (a Level 3 felony), dealing marijuana (a Level 6 felony), and possession of marijuana (a Level 6 felony).

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bullying leads to 10-year-old’s suicide;...
Local News /
Team Penske dominates Indianapolis 500...
Motorsports /
Man fatally struck by vehicle...
Indiana News /
For decades, states have taken...
National News /
Noncitizen voting, already illegal in...
Political News /
US intelligence suggests American who...
National News /
IU psychologist speaks on nurturing...
Health Spotlight /
Fever lose to Liberty by...
Indiana Fever /